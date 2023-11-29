Fair 37°

Speeding 22-Year-Old Nabbed In Wilton For DUI, Driving On Suspended License, Police Say

A speeding 22-year-old Fairfield County man was charged with allegedly driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Pedro Jesus Aguilar Madrid, of Stamford, was stopped on Thursday, Nov. 23, in Wilton driving a Ford Fusion for driving 68 mph in a 30 mph zone, said Wilton Police.

During the stop, Madrid was found to be under the influence of alcohol, said Lt. Anna Tornello, of the Wilton Police.

Tornello said in addition, Madrid's driver's license was suspended, due to a previous DUI arrest. 

He was charged with:

  • Speeding
  • DUI
  • Operating while under suspension

Madrid was released after posting 10 percent of the $250 bond and was scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 4.

