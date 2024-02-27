'School-Aged' Person Who Wasn't Student Makes Way Into Wilton High School, Police Say

The incident occurred in Wilton on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Wilton High School.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, entry was not made through an unlocked door. As soon as the school administration was made aware that the teen was in the building, they enacted their security protocols.

"The school-aged person was in the building for a brief time before leaving the property," Tornello said.

The Wilton Police Department located the person off campus and placed in the custody of a parent, she added.

"Everyone in the school is safe," Tornello said. "There were no threats made to the safety of the school occupants."

For issues, concerns, or comments please contact Lieutenant Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department at 203-834-6260.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.