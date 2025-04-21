Pope Francis' Cause Of Death Revealed By Vatican

The official cause of death was a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse, according to a medical report released by the Holy See Press Office on Monday evening, April 21.

The certification was issued by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State.

“I hereby declare,” wrote Arcangeli, “that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above.”

According to the medical report, Pope Francis had a history of acute respiratory failure due to multimicrobial bilateral pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

The pontiff’s death came just one day after he appeared in public to deliver the traditional Easter blessing from a wheelchair at the Vatican. He had also met briefly that morning with Vice President JD Vance at Casa Santa Marta, the guesthouse within Vatican City where he resided.

Pope Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Rome time on Monday, April 21, the Vatican announced.

His death came just over two months after he was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, Feb. 14, for a respiratory tract infection. Two weeks later, he experienced a significant breathing episode that raised concerns about his condition.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December 1936, he was elected in 2013 as the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church. He became the first Latin-American pope, the first pontiff from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first non-European to lead the church in more than 1,200 years.

Francis took his name from St. Francis of Assisi, symbolizing his intent to refocus the church on simplicity, humility, and care for the poor. His tenure was marked by efforts to bring the church closer to the people and to address societal and institutional issues with a focus on mercy and inclusion.

