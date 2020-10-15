Woman Killed, Four Injured In Two-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

A 78-year-old woman was killed, and four others injured, in a two-car crash in Fairfield County, according to authorities.

Prospect resident Sydel Kugell was a passenger in a white Lexus being driven by Luis Kugell, 81, at the intersection of Park Avenue and Thorme Street and Park Avenue in Bridgeport shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 when it was struck by a 19-year-old Bridgeport resident, according to Bridgeport Police.

Police said that the Lexus was traveling southbound on Park Avenue and was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection.

When the light turned, Kugell turned left onto Thorme Street, at which point he was struck by the teen, who was speeding in the right lane, of the northbound side of Park Avenue, hitting the passenger door, said police.

Sydel Kugell was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her husband, the teen, and two passengers in his car, including a minor, were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The minor had initially fled the scene after the crash but later returned to request medical treatment, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it has been asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department Traffic Division by calling (203) 576-7640.

