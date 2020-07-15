Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wilton
Woman Busted For DUI After Complaints Of Erratic Driver In Mercedes, Wilton Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Donna McDougal
Donna McDougal Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A 59-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after police received complaints of an erratic driver in a Mercedes.

Donna McDougall, of Norwalk, was arrested around 1:06 a.m., Friday, July 10, after being stopped by Wilton Police, said Lt. Robert Kluk.

After receiving the complaint, officers spotted a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 on Danbury Road near Grumman Hill Road and pulled the vehicle over.

Once stopped, officers determined that McDougall was allegedly driving under the influence and placed her under arrest, Kluk said.

She was charged with DUI and failure to drive right and released on a promise to appear ticket.

McDougall is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 4. 

