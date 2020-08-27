Swerving Route 7 Motorist From New Fairfield Under Influence, Wilton Police Say

A 51-year-old man was charged with a DUI by police who observed him swerving over the yellow dividing line in Fairfield County.

Police say officers pulled over Juan Gonzalez, of New Fairfield, on Route 7 (Danbury Road) in Wilton in the area of Old MIll Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.

He reportedly appeared drunk, failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a breathalyzer test, Wilton Police said.

Gonzalez was charged with driving under the influence and the violation of failure to drive in the proper lane.

He was released after posting 10 percent of his $250 bail, and will appear in Norwalk Superior Court in October to answer to his charges.

