Stamford Man Who Lied About Name, Age Faces DUI, Other Charges After Wilton Crash, Police Say

A wanted Stamford man who allegedly veered off the road and into a rock while under the influence gave police a false first name and age to avoid being arrested on an active warrant for an earlier DWI, police said.

Luis C. Ibanez, 34, reportedly had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a DUI in Ridgefield--he had not shown up in court after posting $1,000 bail and being released into his sister's custody, according to police. His driving privileges had been suspended.

According to police, 38-year-old Luis C. Ibanez, who was standing outside of his crashed car at the scene of the most recent incident in Wilton, initially told officers responding to his crashed vehicle off Ridgefield Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 that his first name was Lucas, and that he was 36 years of age.

Ibanez's sister bailed him out of jail again, this time for $5,000 after he was charged with the misdemeanors of driving under the influence, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and second-degree failure to appear.

