Man Accused Of Stealing 14 Bicycles Valued At $11,000, New Canaan Police Say

Police said Jose Velazquez has been jailed in lieu of a $170,000 bond, and will appear in court later this month. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A man who stole 14 bicycles worth $11,000 collectively from driveways and open garages in New Canaan was arrested after a multi-agency, multi-month investigation, police said. 

Jose R. Velazquez of Bridgeport, 59, allegedly stole the bicycles between Wednesday, June 10 and Sunday, July 19, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Police said an investigation into the thefts, conducted in conjunction with the Wilton, Westport, Fairfield and Darien police departments, included the analysis of video surveillance, cell phone data and postings advertising the stolen bicycles on Craigslist. 

After warrants were issued for his arrest, police said Velazquez surrendered himself to the New Canaan Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 20. He was charged with: 

  • Second-degree burglary
  • Third-degree burglary
  • Third-degree criminal trespass
  • Third-degree larceny
  • Fourth-degree larceny
  • Fifth-degree larceny
  • Sixth-degree larceny
