Norwalk Woman Busted For Alleged DUI In Wilton, Police Say

Monica Duchhi, age 36, of Norwalk, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 11, on Danbury Road in Wilton.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police said Duchhi failed a series of field sobriety tests after admitting to officers she had been drinking.

Duchi was placed under arrest for DUI and refused to submit to chemical testing, Tornello said.

She was charged with DUI and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Duchi paid seven percent of her $300 bond and was released.

She is and is scheduled to appear at the Stamford Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 23.

