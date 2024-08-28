Norwalk Man Nabbed For DUI In Wilton, Police Say

John Tacconi, age 66, of Norwalk, was charged in Wilton on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on Danbury Road.

According to Wilton Police Deputy Chief Robert Cipolla, an officer clocked Tacconi traveling at 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on Danbury Road and weaving in and out of the double yellow line.

Tacconi admitted to the officer he had consumed alcohol before driving, and he had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech, Cipolla said.

The deputy chief said Tacconi also failed a series of field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol level tested at 0.16 percent.

Tacconi was charged with:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Speeding

Failure to maintain proper lane

He was released on a $300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.