Norwalk Man Charged With Road Rage In Wilton, Police Say

The incident occurred in Wilton on Thursday, July 25, on Danbury Road.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, Danny Morin, age 47, of Norwalk, followed a complainant in his vehicle from West Rocks Road in Norwalk into Wilton.

Tornello said Morin followed the victim into a parking lot and engaged in a verbal dispute after he exited his vehicle with a baton in his hand and made threatening remarks.

Following an investigation, Morin was arrested and charged with:

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Threatening

Breach of peace

He was released after posting a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 8.

