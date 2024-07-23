Overcast 72°

Norwalk Man Charged With Assaulting, Injuring Co-Worker In Wilton

A Fairfield County man has been charged with allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a co-worker during a dispute.

Bonifacio Trejo-Vargas

Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Wilton on Tuesday, July 16 on Pimpewaug Road. 

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, an investigation found that Bonifacio Trejo-Vargas, age 44, of Norwalk assaulted his co-worker during a dispute.

The coworker sustained serious physical injury, Tornello said.

Trejo-Vargas was charged with assault and released after posting seven percent of a $2,500 court-set bond.

The name of the business was not provided. 

