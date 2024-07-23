Norwalk Man Charged With Assaulting, Injuring Co-Worker In Wilton

The incident occurred in Wilton on Tuesday, July 16 on Pimpewaug Road.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, an investigation found that Bonifacio Trejo-Vargas, age 44, of Norwalk assaulted his co-worker during a dispute.

The coworker sustained serious physical injury, Tornello said.

Trejo-Vargas was charged with assault and released after posting seven percent of a $2,500 court-set bond.

The name of the business was not provided.

