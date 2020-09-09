Wilton Welcomes Two New Police Officers Who Grew Up In Neighboring Local Towns

Two new police officers, both from neighboring towns in Fairfield County, were sworn into the Wilton Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The new recruits will attend the Connecticut Police Academy in Meriden both virtually and in-person over the next 26 weeks.

Officer Navin Nair of New Canaan, a recent graduate of Norwich Military Academy of Vermont with a bachelor's degree in psychology, was an artillery cannon crew member of the National Guard since 2017.

Nair was sworn in by his brother, Officer Neil Nair of the Darien Police Department.

Navin Nair is also a member of Wilton's Volunteer Ambulance Corp and works as an EMT with Norwalk Hospital.

Officer Elizabeth Myles grew up in Wilton, where she served as a Wilton Police Explorer from 2011 until 2015.

She recently graduated cum laude from the University of New Haven with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology, and interned for the Wilton Police Department in college.

