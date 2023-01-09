Fairfield County Man Charged In Wilton Road Rage Incident

A Fairfield County man has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in which he lied to police about his identity because he was on probation.

The fight took place in Wilton around 9:45 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson, officers responded to a report of two motorists fighting over a road rage incident.

The two men, Jose A. Castro-Berrios, age 50, of Bridgeport, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram, and Jerry Ramos, age 25, of Bridgeport, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry, were pulled over in the parking lot of Glengate on Danbury Road, Phillipson said.

When officers arrived, both men gave conflicting stories. Ramos did not have any visible physical injuries and Castro had minor lacerations to his face but did not wish to press charges of assault, he added.

During an investigation, it was learned that Ramos, who initially identified himself as Juan Hernandez was lying about his identity, police said.

Phillipson said Ramos said he lied because he was recently released from prison in Georgia after serving seven years and was now on probation.

Ramos added that because lied he was afraid he would be arrested for assault and be sent back to prison.

He was arrested and charged with interfering with an investigation and driving without a license and released on a $1,000 bond.

Ramos is expected to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

