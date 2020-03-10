COVID-19 Patient Reportedly In Coma As Wilton Issues Protocols

A Wilton man suffering from the novel coronavirus is reportedly in a coma at an area hospital.

The Wilton resident who was confirmed with the virus on Sunday, March 8, has been put in a medically-induced coma, his wife told the Connecticut Post .

The man, between his 40s and 50s, began feeling ill after attending a cybersecurity conference in California on Friday, Feb. 28, and by Monday, March 2, he had a fever.

Since learning of the man's exposure, Wilton government officials have put out a series of protocols for dealing with the virus, according to a statement by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice.

According to Vanderslice, the town’s health and public safety and medical personnel have been and are prepared for medical emergencies.

Additional proactive measures have been taken, including meetings and coordinating with other government town agencies as well as with the public school system and Norwalk hospital.

The town is also working with local businesses to make sure they are aware of the issues surrounding the virus.

One of the protocols undertaken is social distancing by providing plenty of "personal space" between individuals. To practice, social distancing maintain a distance between yourself and others of six feet if possible, with three feet as a recommended minimal distance

The town is also asking visitors to the area to following the distancing protocols.

Town buildings are equipped with hand sanitizers and cleaning protocols have been increased.

To date, Health Director Barry Bogle has not recommended the closing of schools, but school-sponsored activities have been postponed this week to reduce the number of group gatherings.

The second case of COVID-19 in Connecticut was announced on Monday, March 9.

