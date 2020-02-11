COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported At School In Fairfield County

A person at a Fairfield County elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the school to take special measures.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Janna Sirowich, Principal of Coleytown Elementary School, announced by email to parents that the person has been instructed to quarantine at home.

Upon learning of the positive COVID-19 case, the administration began immediate contact tracing. Those determined to be “close contacts," including the health office staff at Coleytown Elementary School, have been notified, Sirowich said.

"These individuals spent a significant amount of time in the presence of the positive case, and as a result, were informed that they will be excluded from the school environment and recommended to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact, October 30," she added.

Other nursing staff will be assigned to the Coleytown Elementary School health office during the quarantine period.

The school is also working closely with the Westport/Weston Health District and that students are that the staff and students have implemented are maintaining social distancing to the maximum extent possible, and are wearing masks.

Westport Superintendent of Schools Thomas Scarice said the district is required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations regarding student and employee confidentiality and privacy and prevents the school district from publicly sharing personally identifiable information regarding the infected person.

"As we return to school tomorrow after the Halloween weekend, it is important that all students and staff continue to screen themselves daily prior to coming to school," he said.

That screening includes checking their temperatures and being aware of any new medical issues such as chills, a new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, and headache, especially with a fever.

Anyone with any of the symptoms should stay home from school, he added.

