COVID-19: Employee Tests Positive At School In Fairfield County

Another staff member at a Fairfield County school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Weston School District announced on Friday, Oct. 16 that the person works at the Weston Middle School. It was unclear whether it was a teacher, administrator, or another staffer.

The announcement comes two days after a staff member at Weston High School tested positive. Both campuses are expected to remain open.

“The administration had been monitoring this situation, which occurred outside of school grounds,” school officials said on Friday. “After a thorough review by our COVID management team, it has been determined that there was no risk of exposure on campus.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” they added. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

