COVID-19: CT Is No. 1 In Northeast For Vaccine Distribution Rate, Lamont Says

Connecticut is still leading the way in the Northeast in the footrace to get first responders vaccinated for COVID-19, doing so at one of the quickest rates in the nation.

During his 120th COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Lamont said that the state has already administered 54,727 doses of the vaccine, the most in the northeast and sixth-most in the entire country.

Lamont said that by the end of next week, the state hopes to have completed its first round of administering “Phase 1A” doses, which are earmarked for employees and residents at Connecticut nursing homes.

The governor noted that as soon as next week, state health officials plan to discuss with the CDC for “Phase 1B,” which will expand to other first responders.

“We’ve had nearly 55,000 doses administered, and that’s good news in the sense that you’re hearing a lot of problems in other states around the country in terms of distribution, or long lines, or people who are hesitant to get vaccinated,” he said.

“But we’re number on in the northeast and we’re doing very well nationally at sixth in the nation,” Lamont added. “We’ve had some anti-vac protesters and hesitancy from some, but the state has good infrastructure.”

Of the 116,925 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines that were distributed to nursing homes in Connecticut, the state is reportedly using approximately 31 percent of them, also the sixth best clip in the country, just ahead of New York and California.

“Despite some of the national media, I think we’re on a pretty good track," he said. "We’re going to have the guidance for Phase 1B next week and get final input from CDC so we can start to think about how to prioritize other people starting at the end of January for the next round of first responders.”

