Man Falls Asleep Behind Wheel While Holding Open Beer In Wilton Town Hall Parking Lot: Police

The Fairfield County incident occurred on Wednesday, May 15 in the town of Wilton.

Ruben Williams, age 54, of Manhattan, was discovered in his car in the Town Hall parking lot, located at 238 Danbury Road.

According to Wilton Police, Williams’ car was parked but still running. He had allegedly fallen asleep behind the wheel and was holding an open bottle of beer in his hand.

Williams was arrested after he failed a sobriety test, police said, and he was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

He posted seven percent of his $300 bond and is set to appear in Stamford Superior Court on the morning of Tuesday, May 28.

