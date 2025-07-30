Man Charged With Stealing Check Meant For Contractor Building Wilton Police HQ

Davis Segui, 62, of the Bronx, faces charges of first-degree larceny and identity theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond, Wilton police said.

The case began when Wilton town officials mailed a check to A. Secondino & Son Inc., the contractor on the police headquarters project. But the Branford company never received the payment, even though bank records showed it had been deposited into what appeared to be a legitimate account, police said.

Wilton police launched an investigation that stretched over a year. Detectives eventually uncovered that the check had been deposited into a fraudulently opened bank account created in the contractor’s name, officials said.

Security footage from the bank showed a man using a fake ID to open the account and deposit the stolen check. That man was identified as Segui, according to police.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilton police tracked Segui to New York. He waived extradition and voluntarily returned to Connecticut to face charges.

“Cases like this, where a municipality falls victim to fraud, are of great public concern,” Wilton Police Chief Tom Conlan said. “I’m pleased we were able to hold this offender accountable.”

Segui is also facing additional legal trouble. He was wanted for failing to appear in unrelated court cases in Fairfield and Orange, police said.

An additional $35,000 bail was set in connection with those charges, officials noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

