Norwalk Man Accused Of Dumping Dead Deer Carcasses In Wilton

Norwalk resident Eric Gray, age 50, was arrested on Thursday, April 14, after turning himself in at the Wilton Police Department on an arrest warrant, said Capt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.

"There were numerous reports of dead animal carcasses being dumped in the area of Old Huckleberry Road (in Wilton)," Phillipson said.

Gray, who owns a wildlife business in the area, would take the deer carcasses and dump the dead animals, he added.

He was charged with 12 counts of illegal dumping and released on a $5,000 bond.

