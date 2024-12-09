Loose Dog Attack: CT Man Charged After Neighbor, Pet Wounded, Police Say

The incident unfolded on Friday, Dec. 6, when Cesar Gonzalez’s two dogs reportedly escaped his property at 35 Own Home in Wilton, police said in a news release.

The dogs ran onto the neighbor’s property and attacked the victim and their dog, causing injuries to both, according to police. The victim managed to escape and drove to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The following morning, Saturday, Dec. 7, at around 11:45 a.m., police arrested Gonzalez, 30, in connection with the attack. He was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with two counts each of nuisance dog and roaming dog.

Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Dec. 19, 2024.

