Drunk Driver Nabbed After Striking Guard Rail, Fleeing Scene In Wilton: Police

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 20 around 9:30 p.m., when a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Ridgefield resident Paula Carter, age 47, was traveling north on Danbury Road by the intersection with Olmstead Hill Road in Wilton and struck a guardrail, according to Wilton Police.

Carter then drove away from the scene but was soon pulled over by a Wilton patrol officer, police said.

The officer soon determined that Carter was intoxicated and arrested her. Her blood-alcohol content was later found to be .1913 and .1827 after she took a breath test, according to authorities.

Following processing, Carter was charged with:

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Evading responsibility with property damage;

Operating a motor vehicle without a license.

She was given a $250 bond and released with a court date on Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at Stamford Superior Court.

