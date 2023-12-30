Overcast 45°

SHARE

Drunk Driver Nabbed After Striking Guard Rail, Fleeing Scene In Wilton: Police

A 47-year-old woman faces several charges after crashing into a guard rail in Fairfield County while drunk and driving away from the scene before eventually being caught, police announced. 

Ridgefield resident Paula Carter, age 47.&nbsp;

Ridgefield resident Paula Carter, age 47. 

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 20 around 9:30 p.m., when a 1998 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Ridgefield resident Paula Carter, age 47, was traveling north on Danbury Road by the intersection with Olmstead Hill Road in Wilton and struck a guardrail, according to Wilton Police. 

Carter then drove away from the scene but was soon pulled over by a Wilton patrol officer, police said. 

The officer soon determined that Carter was intoxicated and arrested her. Her blood-alcohol content was later found to be .1913 and .1827 after she took a breath test, according to authorities. 

Following processing, Carter was charged with:

  • Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs;
  • Evading responsibility with property damage;
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a license. 

She was given a $250 bond and released with a court date on Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at Stamford Superior Court.

to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE