Danbury Drunk Driver Hit With 3rd OUI Charge, Caught Urinating On Wilton Highway: Police

Joseph Simmons, of Danbury, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 4, just before 3 a.m. after police found him on the side of Route 7 in Weston, authorities said.

He had pulled over to urinate "directly on" the highway. He appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel of his Subaru, Weston police said. He failed a field sobriety test, but refused to submit to a chemical analysis of his blood after his arrest, authorities added.

Police learned after his arrest that Simmons' license was suspended, and he'd failed to install a court-ordered device that requires him to prove he's sober before it will crank, authorities said.

Police charged Simmons with OUI (third offense), driving on a suspended license, and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was released after posting a $300 bail, authorities said.

