CT Man Accused Of Stealing 20 Israeli-Themed Yard Signs

A 20-year-old Fairfield County man has been charged with alleged larceny for stealing some 20 Israeli-themed yard signs.

Emmett Miller

Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Emmett Miller of Wilton turned himself in to Wilton Police on Wednesday, June 12, on an active arrest warrant following an investigation into stolen Israeli yard signs from various areas within the town of Wilton. 

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, from Oct. 2023 through March, the department received 17 individual complaints of stolen Israeli yard signs. 

Miller was identified as a suspect and interviewed at his home. During the interview, he was found to have 20 Israeli-themed yard signs, all of which were seized by police, Tornello said.

Miller was charged with larceny and released after posting a court-ordered $5,000 bond. 

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, June 24.

