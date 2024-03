Kenyel Ventura-Villa, of New Haven, was arrested on Feb. 29 by warrant where he was alleged to have deposited stolen and forged checks in 2022 into an account belonging to a woman who was also arrested last year, said Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police.

Ventura-Villa was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Conspiracy to commit ID theft

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

