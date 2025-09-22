Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Craig Nelsen Of Stamford Charged In Wilton Road-Rage Clash

A 69-year-old Connecticut man was arrested after police said he attempted to drive into a construction worker following a dispute.

 Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department
Josh Lanier
Craig K. Nelsen of Stamford was charged with attempted first-degree assault and breach of peace after the incident on Thursday, Sept. 18, in Wilton, police said.

Wilton officers were called to Cheesespring Road near Old Driftway for reports of a road-rage incident. Witnesses told police that a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 attempted to strike a construction worker installing fiber-optic cables at a job site, according to a police report.

The truck sped away after missing the worker, witnesses said.

Investigators later identified the driver as Nelsen.

He was released after posting a $2,000 bond, authorities said.

Wilton police did not disclose what sparked the alleged dispute.

