Craig K. Nelsen of Stamford was charged with attempted first-degree assault and breach of peace after the incident on Thursday, Sept. 18, in Wilton, police said.

Wilton officers were called to Cheesespring Road near Old Driftway for reports of a road-rage incident. Witnesses told police that a 2020 Dodge Ram 5500 attempted to strike a construction worker installing fiber-optic cables at a job site, according to a police report.

The truck sped away after missing the worker, witnesses said.

Investigators later identified the driver as Nelsen.

He was released after posting a $2,000 bond, authorities said.

Wilton police did not disclose what sparked the alleged dispute.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wilton and receive free news updates.