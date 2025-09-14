Boxing Hall-Of-Famer Ricky Hatton Found Dead At Age 46

Authorities in Greater Manchester, England said that Hatton’s body was found at his home on Sunday, Sept. 14, and that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

One of Britain’s most popular fighters, Hatton held multiple world titles at light-welterweight and one at welterweight, and was named 2005 Fighter of the Year by The Ring, the Boxing Writers Association of America, and ESPN.

He reached the sport’s summit that year by defeating Kostya Tszyu for the IBF, Ring and lineal titles, then unified at 140 pounds by stopping Carlos Maussa to add the WBA belt.

Hatton moved up to welterweight in 2006 to edge Luis Collazo for a title, returned to 140, and in 2007 suffered his first loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster Las Vegas bout.

Two years later, Manny Pacquiao stopped Hatton in round 2; a 2012 comeback ended with a ninth-round KO loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, after which he retired.

Hatton turned pro in 1997 and built a raucous following that traveled in the tens of thousands, often serenading his ring walks to Manchester City’s “Blue Moon.”

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024.

Beyond the ropes, Hatton later spoke candidly about struggles with depression, alcohol and drugs, even as he reinvented himself as a promoter and trainer.

Earlier this summer, he announced a final comeback bout for Tuesday, Dec. 2 in Dubai against Eisa Al Dah.

Hatton had retired with a professional record of 45-3, including 32 knockouts, and remains revered for his body punching, relentless pressure, and everyman appeal.

