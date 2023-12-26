Bomb Squad Called To Facility In Wilton After Former Employee Drops Off Bags: Police

The incident happened in Fairfield County on Monday, Dec. 25 just after 2:45 p.m., when security personnel at the ASML facility in Wilton at 77 Danbury Rd. (Route 7) told Wilton Police that a man had illegally entered the building while carrying several bags.

According to Wilton Police, it became apparent that the man had left the bags behind inside the building after he left in an Uber. The building was then evacuated and the Stamford Police Bomb Squad was summoned to the scene.

After a search, the bags were found to not contain any explosives, police said.

Wilton Police officers later contacted the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Clifton Allison of Norwalk, at which point Allison denied involvement. However, hours later around 10:45 p.m., Wilton officers were again dispatched to ASML when Allison returned to the premises and again was able to illegally enter the building, according to authorities.

Allison was soon located and arrested, later being charged with:

Two counts of first-degree criminal trespass;

Second-degree breach of peace.

He was later held on a $10,000 bond and issued a court date of Tuesday, Dec. 26 at Stamford Superior Court, police said.

