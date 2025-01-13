$10.8M Lottery Ticket Sold In Wilton; Winner Remains Unknown

The winning Lotto! ticket was sold in Wilton. The winner correctly guessed all six numbers in the Friday, Jan. 10, drawing . They are: 4-27-32-37-40-44.

The winner of the $10.8 has not come forward as of Monday.

They will receive a lump-sum payment of $7.785 million or the full amount paid out over 21 years, per the lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at PVC Gulf, at 287 Danbury Road in Wilton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The last time someone correctly guessed all of the Lotto! numbers was January 2024, where the winner collected a $9.4 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the full Lotto! jackpot is 1 in 7,059,052

