Woman Found Dead In Westport Home, Police Investigating As 'Untimely Death'

The 56-year-old Westport woman was found around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Officers responded to an address in town on a report of an unresponsive female, which is being called an "untimely death," Woods said.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit, are on the scene.

Woods said the incident was "isolated."

