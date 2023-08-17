Overcast 71°

Woman Found Dead In Westport Home, Police Investigating As 'Untimely Death'

Police are investigating after a Fairfield County woman was found dead in her home.

Westport Police are investigating the 'untimely death' of a town woman.
Kathy Reakes
The 56-year-old Westport woman was found around 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Officers responded to an address in town on a report of an unresponsive female, which is being called an "untimely death," Woods said.

 The Westport Police Detective Bureau, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit, are on the scene.

Woods said the incident was "isolated."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

