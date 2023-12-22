Westport Eatery Closes After Over Decade In Business: 'So Many Amazing Memories'

Saugatuck Sweets, which has two locations in the county, closed its Westport store at 575 Riverside Ave. on Sunday, Dec. 17, owners Chris and Al DiGuido announced.

In their announcement, the owners cited economic challenges and lingering effects from the pandemic as influencing their decision, which they made with "mixed feelings," they said.

"We have determined that it is no longer financially viable for us to keep this business afloat," the owners added, also saying that they will always remember the good times at the Westport location.

"We have so many amazing memories from our time in Westport that we will always cherish," the owners wrote, continuing, "So many incredible and lifelong friendships that we have built in our time here."

For those who will miss getting their fix of ice cream or candy at the store, the owners' second location in Fairfield at 28 Reef Rd. is "open and thriving," the owners said.

"You can get the same great ice cream, candy, and service at this location. It is our hope that you will take the ride to Fairfield and see us!" they added.

The Fairfield location is open every day of the week.

