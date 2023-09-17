Westport Resident Beaten, Carjacked In Garage, Police Say

The incident took place in Westport around 3:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17 on Bayberry Lane.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, the victim returned home and pulled into the garage when two suspects entered and assaulted the homeowner while sitting in a blue Aston Martin.

The victim was then forcibly removed from the car and the suspects, who police said may have intimated they were armed, made off with the vehicle, Woods said.

Woods said it is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries due to the assault but declined medical attention.

Broadcast messages were sent to neighboring towns and Connecticut State Police. The vehicles were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Police at 203-341-6080.

"It is believed that our victim was targeted and followed back to their residence," Woods said. "Therefore, Westport Police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to 911."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

