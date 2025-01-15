Westport Man Slashes At Driver With Boxcutter In CT Road Rage Incident: Police

Christopher O’Connor, 58, of Newtown, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, assault on an elderly person, and threatening, Westport police said.

The alleged incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13. Thomas Howes told police he became angry at another driver near the intersection of Post Road East and Roseville Road in Westport, authorities said.

It's unclear what sparked the confrontation, but Howes told police he repeatedly honked his horn and aggressively followed O'Connor.

The drivers pulled into a parking lot on Post Road East, where Howes allegedly shoved and yelled at O'Connor, who responded by pulling out a boxcutter and challenging Howes to a fight, police said.

Howes ran back to his car, but O'Connor followed him and slashed his coat and undershirt with the blade through an open window, according to the police report. Neither man was injured in the confrontation.

O'Connor left, but officers later tracked him down and arrested him. He was released on a $5,000 bond, officials said.

Howes was charged with breach of peace, following too closely, and intent to harass, authorities said.

