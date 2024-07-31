Westport Man Nabbed For DUI After Swerving, Running Red Lights, Cops Say

David Rappaport, age 58, of Westport, was charged on Friday, July 26, around 12:15 a.m. on Post Road East in Westport.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, an officer in the area was approached by two people who witnessed the erratic driving in Fairfield and alerted the officer.

Westport Police soon located Rappaport's car traveling westbound on Post Road East, where the officer witnessed the vehicle swerving between lanes, stopping for extended periods at green traffic lights, and failing to stop for red traffic lights, Woods said.

Woods said the officer stopped Rappaport and "immediately smelled the odor of alcohol" coming from the vehicle and asked him to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which he was unable to complete.

Rappaport was charged with DUI and violation of traffic control lights and held on a $500 bond, which he was unable to post.

