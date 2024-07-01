Brian Myers, age 29, of Westport, was arrested on Friday, June 28, after Westport Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a "questionable" search history on his electronic devices, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Woods said the investigation began Wednesday, June 26, after receiving the tip. On June 28, officers visited Myers, and he admitted to possessing child pornography and provided his cell phones and laptops, which contained the images.

A cursory search of the devices confirmed that they contained suspected child pornography, and Myers was arrested.

He was charged with possession of child pornography and released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Myers is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 5.

