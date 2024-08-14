Westport Man Charged With Harassing Neighbor With Strange Acts, Police Say

Westport resident Francis Conklin, age 67, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8, for the June and July incidents.

According to Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police, an investigation was opened on Tuesday, July 9, when the victim contacted police to report that Conklin had violated a protective order already in place.

The investigation revealed that a civil protection order had been issued on Monday, June 10, barring Conklin from assaulting, threatening, abusing, harassing, following, interfering with, or stalking the protected person.

The victim reported that when they returned home from work on July 9 and walked to their home, they noticed a Bible on a table outside of their residence and near Conklin’s residence that was opened to a specific verse, and a knife stabbed through the pages. Woods said.

The victim reported that they have a history with Conklin and took this act as threatening and harassing, he added.

On Monday, July 15, Westport Police and Westport Fire responded to Conklin’s residence on a report of a fire, Woods said.

"Responding officers found him in the backyard where an area of grass had obviously been burned and recently extinguished," Woods reported.

Woods said an investigation revealed that Conklin had been performing some “ritual” when he set the grass on fire.

Arrest warrants were issued for both incidents and on Aug. 8, Conklin was arrested when the investigating officer spotted him waiting at the bus stop in downtown Westport, police said.

Conklin was charged with criminal mischief and violating protective orders.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.