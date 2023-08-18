Westport Liquor Store Owner Sells Alcohol To Teen, Police Say

The incident took place in Westport at the International Wine Shop on Monday, Aug. 14 at 732 Post Road East.

Jian Xiong Pan, age 44, of Newtown, was charged with illegal sale of alcohol to a minor when Westport Police spotted two women, who appeared to be minors exit the store and get into a car and drive away, said Lt. Eric Woods, of the Westport Police.

A motor vehicle stop was initiated as they left the parking lot, and it was confirmed that the two occupants were both 18 years old.

Officers confirmed the purchase of alcohol and reported that the clerk did so without verifying their age, Woods said.

When police spoke with the store's owner, Jian Pan, he recalled the transaction that had just occurred and confirmed that he sold the alcohol without verifying the age of the teens, Woods added.

Pan was arrested and released on a $500 bond.

The Liquor Control authorities have been notified of the incident.

