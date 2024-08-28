Fair 84°

SHARE

Westport Firefighters, Animal Control Race To Save Trapped Kittens

A litter of kittens stuck in a storm drain in Fairfield County are lucky firefighters don't give up as they continue to work to rescue the little balls of fur and their mother.

Firefighters working to save the kittens.&nbsp;

Firefighters working to save the kittens. 

 Photo Credit: Westport Fire Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The kittens were found in Westport on Monday, Aug. 26, in the storm drain on Post Road.

According to the Westport Fire Department, luckily, one kitten has been rescued since Monday, but the mother cat and her kittens trapped in the storm drain pipe at a Post Road business entrance have moved further back into the pipe, which empties into a 12-foot well. 

The department is receiving help from Animal Control and Westport Animal Shelter Advocates as they try to coax the four remaining kittens and their mother out.

"We’re hopeful to assist further this week and help save these precious kittens," the department said.

The firefighters said they would keep the community posted on their progress.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE