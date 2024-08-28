Westport Firefighters, Animal Control Race To Save Trapped Kittens

The kittens were found in Westport on Monday, Aug. 26, in the storm drain on Post Road.

According to the Westport Fire Department, luckily, one kitten has been rescued since Monday, but the mother cat and her kittens trapped in the storm drain pipe at a Post Road business entrance have moved further back into the pipe, which empties into a 12-foot well.

The department is receiving help from Animal Control and Westport Animal Shelter Advocates as they try to coax the four remaining kittens and their mother out.

"We’re hopeful to assist further this week and help save these precious kittens," the department said.

The firefighters said they would keep the community posted on their progress.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

