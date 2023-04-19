Westport Fire Cut Man Out Of Car After Flying Object Causes Crash

The crash took place in Westport on I-95 between exits 16 and 17 around 3:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 19.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Rafael Pacheco, age 51, of the Bronx, was traveling southbound on I-95, in the left lane, in Westport, when all of a sudden an unknown object struck the windshield, dismantling the roof.

The impact caused Pacheco to lose control, striking the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder. Damage to approximately 15 feet of metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder was reported, state police said.

Pacheco was extricated from the driver's seat by firefighters from the Westport Fire Department Saugatuck Station 4 and headquarters, said Jeffrey Gootman, with the Westport Police.

He was transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS for the report of possible injuries, state police said.

The accident is under investigation by the state police.

