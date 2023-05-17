Westport Bans All Outdoor Burning, Including Fire Pits

Westport Fire Marshal Terrence Dunn instituted the ban on Tuesday, May 16, on all outside burning until further notice due to extremely dry conditions.

He also pointed to the Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service for all of Fairfield County and a large part of the state.

Dunn said, “This ban includes all recreational campfires and fire pits."

He warned residents to recognize that brush fires will spread rapidly possibly threatening homes and property.

"Do not try to self-extinguish and call 911 immediately," Dunn added.

The Weather Service said the ban is in effect from late morning into the early evening hours on Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17 due to gusty winds, dry conditions, and humidity as low as 20 percent.

