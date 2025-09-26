Jen Tooker, a first selectwoman of Westport, announced on Friday, Sept. 26, that she was suspending her campaign. In a post on X, the Republican said, "voters need more time to get to know me, and I need more time to get to know them."

However, she vowed to stay in the fight to topple Gov. Ned Lamont.

Tooker's withdrawal leaves State Sen. Ryan Fazio as the only Republican candidate to announce their intentions to seek the state's highest office.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has formed an exploratory committee and said she will announce whether or not she's running later this year.

