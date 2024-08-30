Wanted Man Fights Police, Chokes K9 During Westport Bust: Cops

Wesley Aldridge, age, 35, of Washington, DC, was being held on a $100,000 bond following his arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 28, on several felonies, Connecticut Police said.

Police were called to the area of Exit 17 on I-95 in the Fairfield County city of Westport around 11:30 a.m. after people reported a tractor-trailer swerving across multiple lanes of traffic. Callers said the driver parked the truck on the shoulder and drove away on an electric scooter along the highway, authorities relayed.

Police found Alridge nearby on the scooter a short time later. He refused to listen to any commands and at one point threw the electric vehicle to the ground and charged at the officer before getting back on to ride away, authorities continued.

Two officers blocking the off-ramp on Exit 17 were able to stop him a few moments later. However, he refused to go peacefully.

Authorities said Aldridge fought with troopers before an officer released their K9 named Gatti.

The dog knocked Aldridge down and bit him on the thigh. He punched the animal and tried to choke it, but officers were able to put him in handcuffs before the dog was hurt, officials said.

A trooper suffered minor injuries during the melee.

Aldridge spat at officers and fought with paramedics who tried to treat his bite wound. They were eventually able to take him to an area hospital for evaluation before transferring him to Bridgeport Correctional Center.

Authorities charged Alridge with:

Assault on a public safety officer (six counts)

Fugitive from justice

Cruelty to animals (two counts)

Interfering with an officer

Reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian

Improper parking

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Police in Missouri had a warrant out for Aldridge's arrest on a charge of harassment in the first degree, authorities said.

A judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bond, Connecticut Police said.

