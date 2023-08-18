New Update: ID Released For Westport Woman, Age 56, Found Dead By Housekeeper

Jennifer Lindstrom, age 56, of Westport, was found around 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17 at her home on Oak Ridge Park.

Westport Police responded to the residence at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday after a housekeeper arrived and found Lindstrom unresponsive at the bottom of a staircase leading to the basement, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

Lindstrom has been transported from the scene to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, Woods said.

Police are investigating how her death may have occurred.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

