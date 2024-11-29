Light Rain 45°

SHARE

Turkey Fryer Fire Destroys $4M Weston Mansion on Thanksgiving; Family of 20 Escapes

A Connecticut mansion valued at more than $4 million was destroyed by fire on Thanksgiving as a family of 20 sat down to their holiday meal, authorities said.

Georgetown firefighters battle a blaze in Weston on Thanksgiving. 

Georgetown firefighters battle a blaze in Weston on Thanksgiving. 

 Photo Credit: Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The fire ignited shortly before 4 p.m. at a two-story, nearly 9,300-square-foot residence on Weston Road, near the intersection with Broad Street. All occupants escaped unharmed, Weston firefighters reported.

Firefighters shut down Weston Road for several hours while battling the flames and extinguishing hot spots.

Multiple agencies assisted in fighting the fire, which began in the garage, where a turkey fryer was in use, according to Georgetown volunteer firefighters.

Recent rains, which lifted much of the state out of a red flag warning, likely prevented the fire from spreading further, firefighters said.

to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE