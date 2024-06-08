Trapped Driver Rescued After I-95 Crash In Westport

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, in Westport, northbound between exits 17 and 18.

According to Westport Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Meadows, when engines arrived, one vehicle with heavy damage was pinned under the guard rail, with one occupant still inside.

A crew conducted an initial patient assessment, deployed a protective hose line, and assisted with stabilization.

After the vehicle was stabilized, they began extricating the trapped driver using a combination of hydraulic and battery-operated rescue tools, “Jaws of Life.”

The occupant was extricated from the vehicle in 12 minutes, and transported to the hospital. The condition of the driver has not yet been released.

The last unit cleared the scene at 9:50 p.m., Meadows said.

