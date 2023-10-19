Third Arrest Made In Westport Violent Carjacking, Police Say

New Haven County resident Vincys Baez, of Waterbury, and a reported Bloods gang member, was nabbed on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Stamford.

Baez is the second person seen on a surveillance camera during the carjacking of a Westport homeowner on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Bayberry Lane, said Lt. Eric Woods of the Westport Police.

The first person on the video,16-year-old Giovanni Lopez, of Waterbury, was arrested and charged as an adult in the case.

Baez was charged with:

Home invasion

Burglary

Robbery by carjacking

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

He is being held on a $500,000 court-set bond.

Thirty-nine-year-old Hartford County resident, Derrick McGill, of Berlin, has also been charged in the case.

Westport Police Detectives have completed their investigation into the carjacking incident, Woods said.

