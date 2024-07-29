State Police Car Struck In Westport, Driver Charged With Failure To Move Over

The incident occurred in Fairfield County in Westport on I-95 southbound around 3 a.m. Saturday, July 27, on I-95 near Exit 17.

According to State Police, a State Police cruiser was stationary, positioned in the left travel lane, with its emergency lights activated when a 2015 Kia Sorrento driven by Sonny Abdul-Hardy of the Bronx, New York, failed to move over or stop and slammed into the back of the cruiser.

Trooper Ryszard Galej was outside the cruiser at the time of the collision and was not injured as a result, state police said.

Abdul-Hardy was treated and evaluated on-scene by Norwalk EMS personnel for minor injuries but refused transport.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

Abdul-Hardy was issued an infraction in violation for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, resulting in an accident and failure to move over for emergency vehicles.

"The Connecticut State Police urge motorists to use extra caution when approaching police, fire, EMS, Department of Transportation vehicles, and tow trucks - and their operators - who are working to keep Connecticut's highways safe," the department said.

As a reminder, Connecticut law requires drivers to slow down and move over for stationary emergency vehicles on the highway.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.