Spilled Water to Millions: How 2 Westport Moms’ Bags Became Oprah-Approved Best-Sellers

Westport neighbors and best friends Katie Hill and Lisa Watkins founded WanderFull in 2022 to create a stylish, functional bag that could hold everything from a water bottle to a phone and other essentials.

The idea stemmed from Hill, a former buyer for Saks Fifth Avenue, who noticed women constantly juggling phones, keys, and water bottles. Watkins, who worked in tech, wasn’t immediately sold on the idea — until fate stepped in.

"When I got to Katie's house, 32 ounces of water had drowned my laptop," Wakins recalled.

As I was pouring my bag into the sink I said ‘I think this is the universe’s way of telling us to do this. Let’s do it!’"

That same day, they created the first HydroBag prototype out of paper.

The duo worked tirelessly, meeting with manufacturers to develop the cross-body bag and tackling the challenge of launching a product that didn’t fit into an existing category on Amazon.

By the end of 2022, they had sold over 44,000 HydroBags, with help from local nannies and au pairs who packed and shipped orders out of their homes.

Manifesting Success

Hill and Watkins credit their success to hard work, smart business decisions, and a mindset rooted in manifestation.

“We’ve always been big believers in manifestation,” Hill said. “I always credit us being business partners to putting our goals out into the universe and making them happen.”

One of those goals they manifested was landing a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things, a coveted endorsement for any brand. Almost jokingly, they discussed the idea — until Oprah’s team discovered their HydroBag at a trade show in Atlanta.

They made the list that year, but that endorsement came with loads of logistical challenges for a small business.

“It was bananas to get enough stock produced,” Hill said. “It was a tidal wave. A tsunami of orders. We saw it coming, and we had to survive it.”

The endorsement skyrocketed their revenue tenfold, with a 300 percent increase in sales between 2023 and 2024.

Things were so busy Hill had to step down as co-president of the Coleytown Elementary School PTA to help run the quickly expanding business.

Evolving the Brand

The duo expanded the line to include more colors, and this year, they introduced new styles, including vegan leather designs with multiple strap options. When Oprah again came knocking to include their bags on her 2024 list, Hill and Watkins were better prepared for the surge in demand.

But success has its challenges. They’ve faced major competition from counterfeit knockoffs, with foreign manufacturers producing knock-off bags with poor-quality materials.

“These bags are our babies,” Watkins said. “It’s heartbreaking to see someone stealing our photography or selling low-quality dupes. Every time someone buys a fake, it takes revenue away from small American businesses.”

The duo recently received the patents for the Hydrobag and plan to shut down those knockoff sellers, Watkins said.

Despite the hurdles, Hill and Watkins remain grateful for their journey, especially when they spot one of their bags in the wild.

“It’s exciting to see people wearing the bags,” Hill said. “Whether it’s out west or a photo sent from a friend across the country, it reminds us how far we’ve come.”

WanderFull products sell on Amazon, Shopify, and in select retailers.

Click here for the full list of Oprah's Favorite Things on Amazon.

