Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport
Return to your home site

Menu

Westport Daily Voice serves Weston & Westport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Another School In Fairfield County Moves To Remote Due To Staff Shortages
Schools

COVID-19: Two New Cases Confirmed In Westport School District

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
There have been newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Westport School District.
There have been newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Westport School District. Photo Credit: Pixabay/papazachariasa

At least two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a Fairfield County school district that has been hit hard with the virus, with a possible third presumptive case, officials announced.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice advised parents this week that there were COVID-19 cases confirmed at Green Farms and Long Lots elementary schools, with a possible third case at Staples High School.

Health and district officials have completed contact tracing, and anyone who may have been exposed to anyone infected by the virus has been notified and instructed to temporarily quarantine.

There will be no new school closures due to the new cases.

“In our efforts to remain transparent with reports of positive Covid-19 cases associated with our schools, we will continue to provide these updates as information is confirmed,” Scarice stated.

 “As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Westport Daily Voice!

Serves Weston & Westport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.