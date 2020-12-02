COVID-19: Two New Cases Confirmed In Westport School District

At least two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a Fairfield County school district that has been hit hard with the virus, with a possible third presumptive case, officials announced.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice advised parents this week that there were COVID-19 cases confirmed at Green Farms and Long Lots elementary schools, with a possible third case at Staples High School.

Health and district officials have completed contact tracing, and anyone who may have been exposed to anyone infected by the virus has been notified and instructed to temporarily quarantine.

There will be no new school closures due to the new cases.

“In our efforts to remain transparent with reports of positive Covid-19 cases associated with our schools, we will continue to provide these updates as information is confirmed,” Scarice stated.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

